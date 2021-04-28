PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

PVH stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. PVH has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $114.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.76.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

