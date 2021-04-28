Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 1,668,569 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 293,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

