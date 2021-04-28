Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.89.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.67. The stock has a market cap of C$14.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

