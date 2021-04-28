Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Decreased by Barrington Research

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discovery in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

