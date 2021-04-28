Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

