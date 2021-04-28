Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

NYSE CLF opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.