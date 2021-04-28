Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $60.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

