Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Lifted by Capital One Financial

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

