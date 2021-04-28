Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

