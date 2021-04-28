Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

