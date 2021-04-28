Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.60.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.91. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$5.07 and a 1 year high of C$13.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

