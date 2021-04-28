Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Increased by Analyst

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $180.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.