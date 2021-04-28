Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HON. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

