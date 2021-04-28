Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $237,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

