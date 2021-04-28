Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $251.85 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.