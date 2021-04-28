Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

THC opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

