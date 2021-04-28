Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

