Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($6.43). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

UAL stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.