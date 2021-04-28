Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Cut by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

