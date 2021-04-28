Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 243,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.