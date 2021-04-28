Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NYSE:NEM opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.