Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Raised by Analyst

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Hawaiian in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

