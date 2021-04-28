R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,766. The company has a market capitalization of $331.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

