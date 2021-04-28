Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.