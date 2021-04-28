RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

