Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $676,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $175,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $50.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,655.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,596. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,710.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,539.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $945.44. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

