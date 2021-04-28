Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 150,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

