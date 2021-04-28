Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,545. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

