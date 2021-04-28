Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

