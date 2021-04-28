Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.79. 7,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

