Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

NASDAQ RNDB remained flat at $$21.46 during trading on Wednesday. 8,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

In related news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

