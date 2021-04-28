Raymond James Analysts Give Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) a $11.00 Price Target

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) received a $11.00 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

CRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of CRON opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 over the last 90 days. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cronos Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

