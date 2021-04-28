Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.