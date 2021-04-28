Raymond James Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Market Perform

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSV. CIBC cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, reaching $168.19. 9,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,722. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.