Raymond James Increases K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to $53.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of KBRLF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.