Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.