Raymond James Reiterates Underperform Rating for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

