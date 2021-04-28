Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

