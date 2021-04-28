Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

