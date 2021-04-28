RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $3,282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROLL stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.61. 50,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $103.09 and a 1-year high of $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.06.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

