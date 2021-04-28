RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Gap Up to $35.93

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.93, but opened at $37.49. RE/MAX shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $670.41 million, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

