REAL Price Reaches $0.12 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $422.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REAL has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.40 or 0.00851462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00065118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,371.46 or 0.07997679 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.