Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) recently:

4/26/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/19/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

4/13/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,990. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

