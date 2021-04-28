Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: KHTRF) recently:

4/26/2021 – Knight Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at KCG Holdings, Inc. from $6.75 to $7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Knight Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/26/2021 – Knight Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Knight Equity from $6.75 to $7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Knight Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cannonball Research.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.