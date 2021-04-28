Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,689.69 ($100.47).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,915.34. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.