Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $42.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRR. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.77.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

