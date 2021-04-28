Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Short Interest Update

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAFI remained flat at $$5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. Regency Affiliates has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

About Regency Affiliates

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

