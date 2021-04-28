REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Financial Contrast

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO -63.13% -21.73% -18.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and REGENXBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO $35.23 million 42.12 -$94.73 million ($3.26) -10.71

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SQZ Biotechnologies and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 196.24%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.03%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats REGENXBIO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

