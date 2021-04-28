Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

