Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.63 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

